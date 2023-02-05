Verge (XVG) Market Cap Hits $52.57 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $52.57 million and $1.67 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00417735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00098868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.97 or 0.00732888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00580351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00187455 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,688,125 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

