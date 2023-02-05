Verge (XVG) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $51.60 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,978.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000401 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00418818 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015489 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00099545 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00729143 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00585363 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001027 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00192838 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,701,888 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.