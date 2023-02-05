Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $256-276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.36 million. Viavi Solutions also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.12 EPS.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.79.

VIAV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 4,291,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 19,475 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $217,146.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,030,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 74,473 shares of company stock valued at $822,489 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $878,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,432,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,769,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,270 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

