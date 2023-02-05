Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 215.83 ($2.67).

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 194.55 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.81. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.70). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.21), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,894.22).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

