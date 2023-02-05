Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.05-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.06-3.08, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion. Vista Outdoor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.05-$6.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.

VSTO opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after acquiring an additional 140,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

