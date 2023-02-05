Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the period. Vontier comprises 0.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 256.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 248,700.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

VNT opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.46 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

