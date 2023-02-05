W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Lowered by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises about 1.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $639.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $675.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $685.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $576.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.74.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.