Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,166 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $47,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $44,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.07. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.