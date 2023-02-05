WAXE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $489,615.21 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 1% against the dollar. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for approximately $73.90 or 0.00322799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

