Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 30,378 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPSE traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 76,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,764. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $45.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74.

