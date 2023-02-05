Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys 137 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,308,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,934. The company has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

