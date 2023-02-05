Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,095 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,741,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,253,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $247.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

