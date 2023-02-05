Wealthquest Corp Decreases Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,066 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.01 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

