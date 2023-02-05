Wealthquest Corp Sells 49,501 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,501 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,097,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,726,000 after buying an additional 4,320,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.