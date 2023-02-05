Wealthquest Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthquest Corp cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after acquiring an additional 951,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,360,000 after acquiring an additional 740,035 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

