Wealthquest Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWM opened at $196.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

