WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.61. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.58-$4.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $93.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

