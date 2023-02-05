Westpac Banking Corp Has $19.65 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79,593 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

