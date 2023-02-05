Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $169.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

