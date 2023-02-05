Westpac Banking Corp Sells 37,466 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,466 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,848 shares of company stock worth $1,567,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 2.3 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT opened at $222.06 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.06.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

