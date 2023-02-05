WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:WYY opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.13. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.
WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WidePoint (WYY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.