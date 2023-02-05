Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Hovde Group currently has $108.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.70.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 179,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 111,441 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

