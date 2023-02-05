WOW-token (WOW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $295.94 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $295.94 million and $0.51 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.84 or 0.01424097 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007092 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014744 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037237 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000447 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.30 or 0.01678519 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
