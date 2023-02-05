WOW-token (WOW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $295.94 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $295.94 million and $0.51 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.84 or 0.01424097 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014744 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000447 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.30 or 0.01678519 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02959124 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

