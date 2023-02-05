Wrapped Cardano Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001645 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion and $101,958.66 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,449,292,674 coins and its circulating supply is 34,609,203,765 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,431,262,324.281 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.39776497 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $63,763.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

