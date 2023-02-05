XRP Price Tops $0.40 (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion and $775.50 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002686 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.00421569 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.31 or 0.28754280 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00424177 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,130,718 coins and its circulating supply is 50,799,084,881 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
