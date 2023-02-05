XSGD (XSGD) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $45.55 million and approximately $407,937.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,404,790 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

