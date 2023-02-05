Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Acquires 202,802 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,802 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 8.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 820,736 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 46,156 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 124,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period.

SCHE opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

