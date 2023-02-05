Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yum China Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Yum China news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,569 shares of company stock worth $350,154 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.