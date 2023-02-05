Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $447.98 million and approximately $76.23 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002633 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.68 or 0.00426424 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,662.78 or 0.29085408 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00427019 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,147,391,031 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
