Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS.
Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance
Shares of ZBH stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.
Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.
Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.05.
Zimmer Biomet Company Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.
Featured Stories
