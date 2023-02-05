Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 438,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,035,000 after buying an additional 296,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 259,741 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,606,000 after buying an additional 88,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.05.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

