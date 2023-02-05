Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 232.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

PLD opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.11. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

