Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.21.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $285.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.18.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

