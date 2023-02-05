Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 128 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,781,000 after acquiring an additional 440,094 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Tower by 33.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.06.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,848 shares of company stock worth $1,567,721. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $222.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

