Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:KO opened at $59.83 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $258.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

