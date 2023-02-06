AGCO (AGCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $131.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.46 and its 200 day moving average is $119.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 330.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 199,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AGCO by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,893,000 after buying an additional 100,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AGCO by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,504,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AGCO by 36.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,751,000 after buying an additional 82,414 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

