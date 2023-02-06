Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGIO. StockNews.com started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 876,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,501,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.