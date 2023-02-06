Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $329.00 at Citigroup

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $339.00 to $329.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 3.5 %

APD opened at $285.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.21 and its 200-day moving average is $275.49. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

