Alchemix USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $237.01 Million (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Alchemix USD has a market capitalization of $237.01 million and $613.49 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00426711 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,678.15 or 0.29105014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00425703 BTC.

Alchemix USD Profile

Alchemix USD’s genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. The official website for Alchemix USD is alchemix.fi. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemix USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.