Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00006023 BTC on exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $268.83 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.73 or 0.00422466 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.90 or 0.28815441 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.36 or 0.00425207 BTC.

Aleph Zero's launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero's total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 196,130,120 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

