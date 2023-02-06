Algorand Market Cap Tops $1.88 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $65.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00087438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00062496 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 388.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00024158 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,444,866,477 coins and its circulating supply is 7,222,668,319 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

