Analyzing Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) & The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Envestnet -3.91% 6.59% 2.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The9 and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A Envestnet 0 4 5 0 2.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Envestnet has a consensus price target of $65.78, indicating a potential downside of 3.14%. Given Envestnet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Envestnet is more favorable than The9.

2.8% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

The9 has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The9 and Envestnet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $21.32 million 1.58 -$64.53 million N/A N/A Envestnet $1.19 billion 3.17 $13.30 million ($0.89) -76.30

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Summary

Envestnet beats The9 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg, William C. Crager, and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

