Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells $2,152,666.11 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARES opened at $85.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.07. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ares Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,618 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,944,000 after buying an additional 117,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,915,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

