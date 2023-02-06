Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APAM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 99.80%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 76.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

