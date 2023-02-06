ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.80.

ASGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ASGN to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $95.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. ASGN has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ASGN

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.