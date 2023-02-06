ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.80.
ASGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ASGN to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
ASGN Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ASGN stock opened at $95.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. ASGN has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
About ASGN
ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.
