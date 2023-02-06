Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASH. Mizuho cut their target price on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ashland from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE ASH opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day moving average is $104.70.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Ashland by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,854,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ashland by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,700,000 after buying an additional 115,858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ashland by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,547,000 after buying an additional 67,631 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,857,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ashland by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,425,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.