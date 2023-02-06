Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $105.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $104.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.72. Ashland has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day moving average is $104.70.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.32%.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,858 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,547,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,857,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.