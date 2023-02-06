Augur (REP) Price Reaches $8.53 on Top Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $8.53 or 0.00037123 BTC on exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $93.85 million and $337.20 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002709 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.50 or 0.00428509 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,719.27 or 0.29231033 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00425027 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars.
