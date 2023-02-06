Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. Avantor has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,276,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,619,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,673,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Avantor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,650,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after purchasing an additional 80,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

