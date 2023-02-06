Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at B. Riley

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.67.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.