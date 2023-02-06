Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at B. Riley

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.67.
Aviat Networks Stock Performance
Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87.
Aviat Networks Company Profile
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
