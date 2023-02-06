Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Ball Stock Down 3.2 %

BALL stock opened at $58.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

